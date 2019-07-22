Present yourself before me at 11 am tomorrow, Karnataka Speaker tells rebels

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 22: Karnataka Speaker, Ramesh Kumar has asked the rebel MLAs to meet him by 11 am tomorrow in connection with the disqualification plea. He told reporters ahead of the assembly session, that he had asked them to appear before him for questioning.

The Speaker is yet to decide on the resignations of the MLAs. Meanwhile the coalition has sought for the disqualification of the MLAs.

Kumar said that he would do his best to ensure that the floor test is held today. However it would all depend on the proceedings of the House, he also added.

Hold Karnataka trust vote by 5 pm: SC refuses to hear matter today

It may be recalled that the Governor had on three occasions directed the trust vote be held. While one directive was to the Speaker the other two were for the Chief Minister. None of the directives were adhered to.