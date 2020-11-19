Prepping for treacherous winter: Indian Army undertakes biggest logistic operation along LAC

New Delhi, Nov 19: To set up the extensive winter habitat facilities for its troops in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army worked on a war-footing.

The Army worked at a record speed to set up the heated shelters, arctic tents and bunkers. It also acquired specialised winter clothing, gear and other essential supplies for the over 50,000 troops deployed at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control.

An official tells OneIndia that this was crucial as the temperatures have already dipped to minus 20 degree Celsius. The official said that the Indian Army has been prepping for this situation for long.

This is going to be a test of endurance and the situation along the LAC remains tense, but under control. The official cited above said that the Indian Army is ready for the long winter ahead. It would be a test of endurance, the source said while adding that India has the advantage as it has been sitting on the glaciated heights of the Saltoro ridge since 1984.

On the other hand India had rushed heavy tanks heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to high-altitude areas in eastern Ladakh to maintain its combat readiness through the treacherous winter of around four months, military sources said.

A significant number of T-90 and T-72 tanks, artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles were flown into various sensitive areas including Chushul and Demchock sectors as part of the logistics operation, the sources said.

Under the operation, the Army transported large quantities of clothes, tents, food items, communication equipment, fuel, heaters and other supplies to army personnel deployed at forward posts and mountain passes at the height of over 16,000 feet.

"By far it is the biggest logistics operation that has been implemented in Ladakh post Independence. Its scale is humongous," a senior military official said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile China too has made arrangements readying for a long winter. There are containers, each accommodating six PLA soldiers. Apart from this new hospital facilities have come up in the depth areas. This has been done to cater to those soldiers who are suffering altitude sickness.