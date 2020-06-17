Prepared for action in winter, acted in summer: China had this planned for some time now

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: There are multiple reasons attributed to the massive troop build up China along the Line of Actual Control.

Sources say that the flare up could be attributed to Beijing's desire to tighten its grip over Tibet. The anger over India's rapid development of infrastructure is also another reason for the enhancement in number of troops, the source also said.

On Monday night, there was a violent flare up at the Galwan Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 20 soldiers, including a Colonel. On Tuesday, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said, " the sovereignty of the Galwan River Valley has always been ours." This clearly indicates that China's priority in the Galwan Valley is to move the perception of the LAC to its advantage.

In this context one must also look at the Tibet issue as well. China has been saying of late that India should not come in the way of their efforts to choose the next Dalai Lama.

However the biggest irritant for China is the speedy development of infrastructure by India in the strategic sections of the LAC including in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

China could also be looking to cut India to size due to its role in shaping the post COVID-19 world.

However these are not knee jerk reactions. China has planned this for quite sometime, The Chinese had prepared for this action all through the winter and acted as the summer set in. This means that the Chinese have planned this all along.