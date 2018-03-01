'Prepare for polls', says Modi as BJP discusses one nation one election

The meeting of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states discussed the issue of having simultaneous polls. At the meeting, the PM advised the CMs to create a public awareness about holding simultaneous elections, Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Raman Singh confirmed.

Singh said that it was decided that we need to create an awareness regarding this and how frequent elections would have a negative impact on governance.

The issue relating to one nation one poll is also under consideration before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Earlier the national general secretary of the BJP had written to all the CMs of the BJP ruled states to arrive at a consensus on one nation one election. They had also been told to convince the opposition to come on board.

This development comes in the wake of speculation that the Lok Sabha elections may be advanced. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too has been pitching for this concept. He said that the development momentum would be lost on account of frequent elections.

There is talk that the government could advance the elections to coincide with the polls being held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Mizoram. Adding to the speculation of an early poll, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too told party workers to be ready for the same.

Yadav sent out the communication following a meeting of a panel comprising 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. During the meeting, the views of the PM were taken into account and it was also said that the Election Commission too was in favour of an early election.

