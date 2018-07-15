Prepare for polls, don’t worry about alliance, Fadnavis tells BJP workers

Mumbai, July 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said BJP workers should prepare for Assembly elections without worrying about the fate of the alliance with the Shiv Sena.

"Don't worry about alliance. Be hopeful. Modi-ji (prime minister Narendra Modi) and I will sort out that issue and let you know," he said.

"We want to take along all our friends," Fadnavis said, without referring to the Sena, which has announced time and again that it would have no alliance with the BJP in 2019.

Fadnavis was addressing a gathering of BJP workers at Sant Dnyaneshwar Sanskritik Bhavan this evening. State BJP president Raosaheb Danve was also present at the meeting.

While most other parties are run by "dynasties", the BJP is run by workers who are driven by its ideology, the chief minister said.

Accusing the opposition parties of ignoring farmers when in power, he said be it the decision of loan waiver or giving minimum support price as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan committee, the BJP has done better than Congress-led governments in the state and the Centre.

Prime minister Modi has a long-term vision, he said.

"Whenever a government comes to power, it thinks only of its five-year tenure. But that is not the case with Modi. His vision goes beyond that and his policies are long-term," Fadnavis said.

He also pooh-poohed the attempt of opposition parties to come together to defeat the BJP, saying it would make no difference.