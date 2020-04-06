  • search
    Prepare a graded plan to slowly open depts where COVID-19 hotspots aren't existing: PM to ministers

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 06: Indicating a phased opening of the ongoing lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Union ministers to prepare a "graded plan" to slowly open departments in areas that have not emerged as hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Modi made this suggestion while chairing a meeting of the council of ministers via video-conferencing. Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the prime minister said that the government must work on war footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan, according to an official statement.

    "He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made," the statement said.

