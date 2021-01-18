YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Preparations underway for Shah's public rally in Bengal on Jan 30

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 18: Preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah''s public meeting at Thakurnagar, the base of the Matua community, on January 30 began on Monday with senior BJP leaders visiting the area to oversee arrangements, party sources said.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on a two-day visit in the run-up to the assembly elections, will address a public meeting at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, where the Matua sect holds sway in several constituencies.

    TMC to return to power in West Bengal: C-Voter opinion poll

    BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and other senior leaders held a meeting with local MP Santanu Thakur, who is a member of the sect''s leading family, they said.

    The leaders also discussed arrangements for Shah''s meeting, the sources said.

    Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X