Galwan attack pre-meditated, planned by China: EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 17: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counter part Wang Yi during which he conveyed a strong message to China, saying, "What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events."

Following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, the MEA said that both the countries have agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely.

"The foreign minister underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement released today evening.

"Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it," it added.

Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020.

He recalled that at the meeting of senior Military Commanders held on 6th June, an agreement was reached on de-escalation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week.

"While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo," the press release said.

The telephonic conversation between the two ministers came after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.