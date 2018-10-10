Preity Zinta Molestation: Court quashes case against Ness Wadia

Bombay, Oct 10: A molestation case filed by actor Preity Zinta against industrialist Ness Wadia in 2014 was today cancelled by the Bombay High Court. The court decision comes two days after it had suggested the actor to consider "finishing off" the case.

The alleged incident had taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Zinta and Wadia are co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

According to the complaint, Wadia was allegedly abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when Zinta asked him to calm down as their team was winning.

He, however, abused and molested her by grabbing her arm, the actor had alleged.

Zinta had lodged an FIR against Wadia on June 13, 2014 under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult),506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In February this year, police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Wadia.