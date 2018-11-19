  • search

Preity Zinta claims controversial #MeToo interview was 'edited and insensitive'

By
    Mumbai, Nov 19: Actor Preity Zinta, who has been facing the wrath of the netizens for her views on #MeToo movement, has said she is "surprised and upset" that her recent comments have been taken out of context.

    Preity Zinta

    When asked if she had ever suffered workplace harassment, she said, "No, I haven't, I wish I had. At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."

    She laughingly revealed that someone once told her, "Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai."

    The viral video was a teaser for an interview Preity gave to a Bollywood portal, and the internet was quick to call out the actress for victim-shaming the survivors.

    Preity responded by playing victim herself to 'insensitive editing' and blamed the journalist for editing the footage to create a narrative which paints her in a negative light.

    "I'm really suprised & upset that journalists like @iFaridoon take an interview & edit it to sound controversial for better traction. If I said "I wish someone had bothered me" - it meant I would have probable beaten them up if they had... Interviews taken out of context #Metoo," Preity Zinta tweeted.

    The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood more than a year ago and gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 19:06 [IST]
