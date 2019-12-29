Pregnant woman refused admission in govt health centre for not paying Rs 5,000 as bribe to staff

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 29: A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government health centre by its staff for not giving Rs 5,000 as bribe in Shamli district.

The family of the woman, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was brought to the health centre in Jhinjhana town after experiencing labour pain.

The staff there demanded Rs 5,000 and they refused to admit her without it, the family alleged. The family then brought Bina to a hospital in Shamli, they said.

The superintendent of the government health centre, Shashikant said that strict action would be taken against those responsible after an inqury into the matter.