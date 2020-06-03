Pregnant elephant's death: Maneka Gandhi flays Kerala govt, questions Rahul's silence

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 03: Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday flayed the CPM-led Kerala government for the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Malappuram district.

Taking to twitter Maneka wrote, Mallapuram is "known for its intense animal activity" and yet authorities did not take any action to curb the menace.

"Mallapuram is known for its intense criminal activity especially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a singlepoacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action," she tweeted.

"Rahul Gandhi is from that area, why has he not taken action," Maneka Gandhi said to a news agency.

She also attached a document along with her tweet claiming that "About 600 elephants are killed by the temples by breaking their legs, beating and starving them and otherwise by private owners by insuring them and then deliberately drowning them or giving them gangrene by putting rusted nails on them. I talk to the department almost every week about an elephant and they do absolutely nothing."

Maneka Gandhi further posted telephone numbers of the state forest minister as well as other officials urging people to reach out to them.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ensured strict against the culprits who killed a pregnant elephant in Malappuram.

"Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book," the chief minister said.

The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.