    'Preemptive Prejudice', says China after ICMR tells states to stop using Chinese COVID-19 test kits

    New Delhi, Apr 28: China on Tuesday expressed concern over Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) decision to stop using rapid antibody testing kits made by two Chinese firms.

    "China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement on Tuesday.

    It added that the Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits produced by these two Chinese companies have been exported to and many countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

    Rong added that there are strict requirements for the storage, transportation and use of Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits and if any operation which is not carried out by professionals in accordance with the product specifications will lead to the "testing accuracy variations."

    It is "unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals" to label Chinese products as "faulty" and look at issues with "preemptive prejudice, they said.

    "...We hope the Indian side could respect China's goodwill and sincerity, strengthen communication timely with relevant Chinese companies based on facts, and resolve it reasonably and properly."

    Rong added that "viruses are common enemy" and only by working together, could the fight against Covid-19 be won.

    "We will continue to support India's efforts in fighting Covid-19, strengthen medical and health cooperation, and jointly work with India to overcome the difficulties at an early date, so as to safeguard the safety and health of our peoples as well as global and regional public health security," Jong added.

    The ICMR on Monday asked the states to stop using COVID-19 rapid testing kits procured from China due to their poor quality even as the government said not a single rupee will be lost in cancelling the orders as payments were not made to the Chinese suppliers.

    In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the ICMR asked them to stop using the kits saying it found "wide variation" in effectiveness of the equipment supplied by the two Chinese firms despite promise of good performance.

    Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
