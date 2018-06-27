Pre-monsoon showers lash Delhi, bring respite from scorching heat

Rajpath

By 4 pm yesterday, the temperature, which has been hovering around 40 degrees, had dropped to mid 30s. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest update said that the South West Monsoon may reach Delhi by June 28-30.

Visuals from Bhagwan Das Road near Mandi House

"It was pleasant yesterday evening and we were anticipating drizzle. We hope it continues to rain brings relief from heat. It has really been hot this summer," said a Delhi resident.

"It is a welcome change in weather. First rain after a long summer was much needed. We were waiting for it. The feeling of first rain after a spree of hot days is a very nice feeling," said Delhi resident Rachit Gulati.

Tansen Marg

Meanwhile, the pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity has commenced over parts of northwest India, said IMD's latest weather update.

"Southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Odisha, remaining parts of West Bengal and most parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat State; remainingparts

of Maharashtra; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and south east Rajasthan during next 48 hours," said IMD's weather update.

Ferozshah Road near Lalit Kala Academy

"Advance of southwest monsoon is likely over most parts of northwest India including Delhi during 28th-30th June," it added.

The IMD bulletin has also warned that conditions in the Arabian Sea would be rough due to revival of monsoon activity.

There was respite from rains for residents of Mumbai on Tuesday even as the death toll due to the heavy downpour in the last 48 hours climbed to 7. Although there have been intermittent showers in some areas, the situation is far better than what it was on Monday. From Sunday evening to Monday evening Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain.