Pre-meditated, pre-planned: Police, IB assessment on Delhi mayhem

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: Even as the Delhi Police continue to issue notices to the farmer leaders in the aftermath of the mayhem that was created on January 26, farm unions are blaming the government and a militant section without evidence.

A meeting of the top Intelligence officials held over 20 days back and the assessment by the Delhi Police clearly indicated that the violence was a pre-meditated one and planned well in advance.

The police has learnt that the tractors, some with hidden or no number plates had used specialised hooks to remove jersey barriers is a clear indicator that the farmers who created the mayhem had come well planned. Further the armed Nihang Sikhs provided a cover for the tractors to move towards the Red Fort.

An ANI report said that a meeting was held in which 8 top Delhi Police officials and 12 officers from the IB apart from officials of the R&AW, SPG and Haryana Police had attended the meeting ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Intelligence suggested that the SJF was also planning widespread violence and also wanted to compromise the Red Fort building.

The role of the SJF in trying to instigate violence in India at the behest of the ISI too has been under the scanner for long.

The SJF has been arranging protests in front of Indian nations abroad. The NIA however took over the probe into the funding after the foreign nations such as Canada did not act against the protests. The NIA after a recent amendment has foreign jurisdiction and hence was handed over the probe.

Investigations have found that funds have been coming in from Canada, US and UK. Officials tell OneIndia that this money is being collected by the SJF in the name of the protests. However not all is going towards the protests. A good part of it is being diverted towards subversive and propaganda activities of the SJF.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police after naming over 20 farmer leaders in the FIR filed in connection with the violence that took place on Tuesday has issued lookout notices against them.

The Ministry of Home Ministry had directed the police to issue lookout notices against the farmer leaders who have been named in the FIRs. The Delhi Police issued the notices with the help of the immigration.

Further the MHA also told the Delhi Police to ask the accused farmer leaders to submit their passports.

Further the police also served notices to 20 farmer leaders and sought answers in 3 days why the agreement with the police regarding the tractor parade was broken.

The FIR mentions the names of farm leaders, Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait among others. Further 22 FIRs have been registered across 10 districts for rioting, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.