Pre-election raids should be neutral, says EC after IT raids in MP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 07: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday advised investigation and enforcement agencies that actions by the department during the elections period be conducted in a neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory manner.

The EC's letter comes after multiple raids by the IT department were conducted in the residences of Congress leaders in Bhopal.

"The Election Commission strongly advises that all enforcement actions during the election period, even when conducted ruthlessly with a view to curb the blatant electoral malpractice (of using money power to influence voter behaviour), be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory," EC said in a letter to the investigation agencies.

Further, in case of suspected use of such illicit money for electoral purposes, the Chief Electoral Officer should be kept suitably informed during the period coming under the Model Code of Conduct," the letter said.

The Income Tax Department Sunday launched pre-dawn searches on at least 50 locations in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh (Indore and Bhopal) against people linked to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion, officials said. The searches are linked to suspected movement of hawala money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion, they said.

