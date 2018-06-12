English

Pre-dawn terror strike in J&K: 3 cops martyred

    Two police personnel have lost their lives in a pre-dawn terror strike at Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at Pulwama.

    Three persons have been injured the attack. Terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba opened fore at a police guard post, deployed at a court complex.

    The entire area has been cordoned off and a high state of alert declared. Cordon and search operations are underway.

