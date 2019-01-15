Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 to begin with 'Shahi Snan' today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Prayagraj, Jan 15: The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 began on Tuesday with the holy Shahi Snan. The Shahi Snan to begin at 4 am. Sadhus belonging to 13 akhadas take a dip in the holy rivers along the banks of which the Kumbh Mela takes place.

The Kumbh Mela comprises of many rituals including bathing ritual, which by far is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Millions of pilgrims take part in the Kumbh bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam.

Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days of Prayagraj Kumbh beginning from Makar Sankranti (first day of the month of Magh, when the Sun enters Capricorn) is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates. There are magnificent processions of saints and their disciples, and members of various Akharas (religious orders) take part in the ritual of Shahi Snan also known as 'Rajyogi Snan' at the start of Kumbh.

Shahi Snan is the central highlight of Kumbh Mela and the most important part of the celebration. It is only after the Shahi Snan is complete, that people are allowed to take the holy bath, in the belief that the people will get the added advantage of the essence of holy deeds and thoughts of the saints by taking the dip after them.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has undertaken multiple measures for ensuring the efficient running of the Mela. Unprecedented sustainable construction work is being done.