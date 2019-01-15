  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 to begin with 'Shahi Snan' today

    By
    |

    Prayagraj, Jan 15: The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 began on Tuesday with the holy Shahi Snan. The Shahi Snan to begin at 4 am. Sadhus belonging to 13 akhadas take a dip in the holy rivers along the banks of which the Kumbh Mela takes place.

    Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 to begin with Shahi Snan today. File photo
    Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 to begin with 'Shahi Snan' today. File photo

    The Kumbh Mela comprises of many rituals including bathing ritual, which by far is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh. Millions of pilgrims take part in the Kumbh bathing ritual at the Triveni Sangam.

    Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days of Prayagraj Kumbh beginning from Makar Sankranti (first day of the month of Magh, when the Sun enters Capricorn) is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates. There are magnificent processions of saints and their disciples, and members of various Akharas (religious orders) take part in the ritual of Shahi Snan also known as 'Rajyogi Snan' at the start of Kumbh.

    Also read: Kumbh Mela 2019: Airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj from Jan 26 

    Shahi Snan is the central highlight of Kumbh Mela and the most important part of the celebration. It is only after the Shahi Snan is complete, that people are allowed to take the holy bath, in the belief that the people will get the added advantage of the essence of holy deeds and thoughts of the saints by taking the dip after them.

    The Government of Uttar Pradesh has undertaken multiple measures for ensuring the efficient running of the Mela. Unprecedented sustainable construction work is being done.

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela prayagraj kumbh mela uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 1:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue