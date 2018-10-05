Pravin Togadia's outfit opposes Sabarimala verdict

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5: Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) to file a writ petition in Kerala High Court against Sabarimala verdict. The petition seeks directive to the state government not to permit women in the age group of 10 to 50 when the temple opens for prayers on October 18.

A day before The Nair Service Society, a body of Kerala's influential Nair Community, Thursday said it would file a revision petition in the Supreme Court. Slamming the TDB over the issue, the NSS said the board, which is an independent body managing Lord Ayyappa temple and 1200 other temples, has the responsibility to protect customs and traditions of these shrines.

Also Read | RSS appeals people to respect SC decision but also wants people's sentiment to be honoured

The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition. On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

What is Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad?

Pravin Togadia, the right-wing stalwart who has been a prominent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, is the founder of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP). The name of Togadia's new outfit - Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (International Hindu Organisation) is identical to his previous organisation - Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Organisation).

Also Read | Impractical: Kerala denies women separate queues at Sabarimala temple

Togadiya's new outfit comes with an objective to consolidate the Hindu votes in the country and present a political alternative ahead of the general elections next year.