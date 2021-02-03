Praveen Sinha likely to be CBI interim director until PM led high-powered committee meets

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: With the tenure of the current CBI chief, R K Shukla's ending today, the government is likely to have an acting chief for now.

Sources tell OneIndia that the high-powered committee headed by the Prime Minister would decide on the next chief and until then an acting chief would be in place. Praveen Sinha, additional director in the CBI will take over as the interim director, sources say.

While Shukla will not be an extension, the frontrunners for the top post in the CBI are Border Security Force chief, Rakesh Asthana, NIA chief, Y C Modi, Kerala Police chief, Loknath Behera, ITBP chief, S S Deswal and top Maharashtra cop, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

Sources say that Shukla will not be given an extension and in order to do so, the high-powered committee will have to meet and take a decision. No such proposal is on the cards, the source also added. The committee headed by the Prime Minister also comprises Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and leader of the opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sinha will remain as interim director until the high-powered committee meets. The committee is unlikely to meet immediately as the Parliament session is on.