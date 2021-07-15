Prashanth Kishore in or out? Join today's debate at 10:30 am with Dr Sandeep Shastri to know more

We do not have to become blind propagandist of government: Prashant Kishor

New Delhi, July 15: A day after Election Stratergist Prashant Kishor held discussions with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speculation has intensified over whether he will join India's main opposition party.

Sources indicate the Gandhis and Prashant Kishor, during their talks, may have explored a formal role for the strategist in the party as it prepares big elections ahead, state and national.

All three Gandhis were part of the discussions with Prashant Kishor at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Tuesday. It was not the first time, according to sources.

