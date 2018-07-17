Prashant Kishor starts working for Janata Dal (United) for 2019 polls

New Delhi, July 17: Putting rest to all speculation that with whom the election strategist Prashant Kishore aka PK will be working in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he has already started joined hands with Janata Dal (United) one of the important allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speculation was rife that a patch up has been made between him and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so he was expected to work for the BJP but things turned out to be different. JD (U) general secretary K C Tyagi has confirmed that Prashant Kishore has already joined the JD (U) and started working for the party.

Different political parties were trying to grab PK to work for them in the Lok Sabha election from JD (S), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the BJP, the Congress and Telugu Deshan Party wanted to win him over. But now he will be working for JD (U).

As a political strategist, PK's first political success was helping Narendra Modi the then chief minister of Gujarat to get re-elected for the third time in 2012. However, he came to wider public attention when Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), an election-campaign group he conceptualized, helped the BJP winning an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2015, PK and some members of CAG regrouped as the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and working closely with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, helped the 'Grand Alliance' rout the BJP's alliance 178-58 in 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

Kishor decided to help the Congress run its campaign for the crucial Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections while the party's fortunes didn't change much in UP where it fought in a last-minute alliance with the Samajwadi Party; in Punjab, Kishor delivered a much sought after win for the Congress where fighting against a formidable Aam Aadmi Party.

Since 2013, more than 2500 young professionals from various premier institutions have worked with Kishor, first as CAG and then I-PAC, on various election campaigns.