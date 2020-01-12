Prashant Kishor pens thank-you note to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 12: The election strategist Prashant Kishor who is also the Janata Dal United (JDU) Vice-President has thanked the Congress leaders Rahul Gnadhi and his sister riynka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday for their "for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC".

Kishore through a tweet on Sunday wrote, "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count."

Kishore who is a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also metioned in the tweet that that there would be no implementation of the citizenship law or list in Bihar.

The safrron party's two major initiatives are the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register Citizenship (NRC).

Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

The Bihar CM rolled back JDU's opposing to CAA in the parliament voting, he also remained silent regarding NRC.

The Congress passed a resolution against the CAA and the NRC at a meeting of the Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.