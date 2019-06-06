Prashant Kishor meets Mamata, agrees to work with TMC in West Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 06: Trinmaool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met with political strategist Prashant Kishor. The political strategist has reportedly agreed to with her.

Kishor is being credited with much of YSR Congress's victory with an overwhelming majority and the humiliating defeat of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the past, Kishor was the chief strategist for Prime Minister Modi's election campaign in 2014, after which he statrted his own company called IPAC that engineered the poll campaign in Punjab for Captain Amarinder Singh.

'Claiming to be custodians of truth': Prashant Kishor hits back at Rabri Devi

In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and led the grand alliance to their landslide victory in the assembly elections.

In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool faced a fierce fight from the BJP. The saffron party won 18 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, only four less than the ruling TMC, in the recently concluded general election.

Buoyed by stupendous performance, the saffron party leaders are claiming that their next target is to overthrow the TMC from the power in the 2021 state polls. The Thursday's meeting indicates that Banerjee may engage the poll planner to halt the BJP's growing influence in Bengal ahead of the crucial state election.