    Prashant Kishor gives up campaign duties days ahead of polls

    
    

    Patna, Mar 29: With elections round the corner, Janata Dal (United) national vice-president Prashant Kishor, announced on Friday that he will not be in-charge of campaigning and management of the party.

    "The NDA is fighting strongly in Bihar under the leadership of Modi and Nitish. On part of the JD(U), the responsibilities of poll management and campaign are on the broad shoulders of senior and experienced leader RCP Singh. In this initial stage of my political career, my role is to learn and to cooperate," Kishor tweeted in Hindi.

    

    Although Kishor had been made part of a three-member team - also comprising party general secretary and chief spokesman K C Tyagi - for exploring possibilities of the JD(U)'s expansion beyond Bihar and his name figures in the list of star campaigners in the state for the first phase, speculations have been rife that there has been a diminution in his clout.

    

    Kishor, whose meteoric rise from a primary member to the party's vice-president was viewed in some circles as a move by the chief minister to rebuff national general secretary RCP Singh, recently ruffled many feathers with his candid take on Kumar's exit from the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and return to NDA in 2017.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
