India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Prashant Kishor appointed National VP of JD (U)

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Patna, Oct 16: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appointed Prashant Kishor as National Vice-President of Janata Dal (United).

    Prashant Kishor appointed National VP of JD (U)
    Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal United JD(U) National Vice-President Nitish Kumar. PTI file photo

    Last month, poll strategist Prashant Kishor joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) at the party's State executive committee meeting in Patna in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

    Also Read | 'Stay firmly where you are': Nitish appeals to Biharis in Gujarat

    Kishor was credited with the poll strategy which enabled the JD(U)-RJD "grand alliance" to defeat the BJP in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. He was also said to be instrumental in bringing Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad together to form the alliance.

    Further details awaited.

    Read more about:

    bihar nitish kumar prashant kishor

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue