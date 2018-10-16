Prashant Kishor appointed National VP of JD (U)

Patna, Oct 16: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appointed Prashant Kishor as National Vice-President of Janata Dal (United).

Party spokesperson K C Tyagi said Kishor's appointment will help it reach out to social segments out of its traditional support base.

Last month, poll strategist Prashant Kishor joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) at the party's State executive committee meeting in Patna in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor was credited with the poll strategy which enabled the JD(U)-RJD "grand alliance" to defeat the BJP in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. He was also said to be instrumental in bringing Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad together to form the alliance.