Prashant Bhushan moves Supreme Court, seeks review plea of fine imposed on him in contempt case

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 01: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court and sought review of its August 31 judgement imposing a fine of Re 1 on him in connection with criminal contempt of court case over his tweets.

It can be seen that Bhushan has already paid the fine of Re 1 but has decided to challenge his conviction in the matter. While paying the fine, Bhushan had made it clear that paying the fine in the registry did not mean that he accepted the Supreme Court's judgement.

On September 14, Bhushan filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1 on him for criminal contempt of court in the suo motu contempt case over his tweets.

Earlier, the senior lawyer had filed another plea in the top court seeking directions for an appeal against conviction in criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and a different bench.

Hathras sealed ahead of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit|Oneindia News

Prashant Bhushan was convicted and a fine of Re 1 was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over two of his tweets.

One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his post on a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.