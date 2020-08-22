Prashant Bhushan contempt case: History will judge the court, says Kapil Sibal

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 22: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that "contempt power being used as a sledgehammer", in the context of the case involving lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan which is being heard by the Supreme Court.

On August 14, the Supreme Court held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for two tweets - the first, on June 27, where he was critical of the top court and the role of the last four chief justices, and, the second, on June 29, where he criticised the current CJI. The three-judge bench had said the tweets cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Prashant Bhushan Contempt power being used as a sledgehammer Why are Courts helpless when institutions that need to protect the constitution and the laws show "open contempt" for both ? Larger issues are at stake History will judge the Court for having let us down."

On Thursday, the Congress had said the "law has to be applied in an even-handed, fair and balanced manner" in the context of the contempt case. Congress' spokesperson and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the concerns raised by those after the judgment are certainly not in any manner false or frivolous.