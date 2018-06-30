English
Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018: 10 vacancies available, apply before July 31

    New Delhi, June 30: As part of the Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018 a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of 'Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants' has been released.

    The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of a year. The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

    Vacancy details:

    • Total posts: 10

    Name of the post:

    • Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants

    How to apply:

    The candidates have to send their application with documents of educational qualification and others as mentioned in the official notification to this address:

    The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No. 403, Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi- 110001.

    Eligibility criteria:

    The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism or Post Graduate degree or diploma in Journalism may apply for the above posts.

    Pay scale:

    The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 on a monthly basis.

    Age Limit:

    The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years. The candidates on or above the age of 21 can apply.

    Selection process:

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and personal interview.

    Important date:

    • The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7:40 [IST]
