Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018: 10 vacancies available, apply before July 31

New Delhi, June 30: As part of the Prasar Bharati, AIR recruitment 2018 a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of 'Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants' has been released.
The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of a year. The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.
Vacancy details:
- Total posts: 10
Name of the post:
- Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants
How to apply:
The candidates have to send their application with documents of educational qualification and others as mentioned in the official notification to this address:
The Assistant Director (Programmes), Room No. 403, Broadcasting House, External Services Division, All India Radio, Parliament Street, New Delhi- 110001.
Eligibility criteria:
The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism or Post Graduate degree or diploma in Journalism may apply for the above posts.
Pay scale:
The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 on a monthly basis.
Age Limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 35 years. The candidates on or above the age of 21 can apply.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and personal interview.
Important date:
- The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.