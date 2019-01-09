Pranyasi Mandal meeting of the VHP on January16-17 to set the tone for Dharm Sansad

New Delhi, Jan 9: Once the Supreme Court of India (SC) has decided to hear the case of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri mosque from January 10, 2019 and the bench to hear the case has also been constituted, the stakeholders in the case have no option but to wait for the court decision. However, the VHP has been accusing some wasted interest group to unnecessary delaying the matter. So the VHP has been saying that it will go on with its plan to press the government for the construction of magnificent Ram Temple at the disputed site.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is keeping a tab on every moment of the case and working on its strategy elaborately including mobilising people. Just before the January 31 and February 1, 2019 Dharm Sansad at Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela, the VHP plans meeting of Kendriya Pranyasi Mandal on January 16 and January 17 in Prayagraj to start initial preparations on the issue.

The meeting will have churning over the Ram Temple issue and all the senior functionaries of the VHP will be present in the meeting. Though the meeting takes place twice in a year in June and January and most of the time issues before this are organisational in nature but just before the Dharm Sansad, besides issues like cow slaughter, ganga, and conversion the issue of Ram Temple too will figure in this meeting.

Activities of the many Sangh Pariwar organisations have intensified ever since Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had made a statement in October, 2018 over the construction of Ram Temple in his Dussera speech. Even the activity of the BJP has intensifies and statements were flooded with demand for the construction of Ram Temple.

VHP had already announced and working on its many fold strategy on the issue. The rally organised on November 25, 2018 at Bade Bhakt Mal ki Bagiya in Ayodhya was one such move. Bhumi poojan before the rally and also the rally organised in Delhi has been able to generate not only limelight with around 5 lakh people participating in it but also some encouragement to the VHP.

But the way SC was taking up the case, enthusiasm on the matter died down but leaders of the Sangh Pariwar continued expressing their anger over the issue. Now people are waiting what decision and plan Dharm Sansad takes and chalks out for this. The meeting of Central Pranyas Mandal will prove to be the Mini Dharm Sansad and matter will be further taken up at Dharm Sansad at Prayagraj.

Sources said that the RSS will get itself involved in the movement only when there will be a possibility of matter escalating to that level of the past. But the final programme, strategy and road map will be decided in Dharma Sansad in which representatives from all Sangh Pariwar affiliates will also be present with sages, saints and dharm guru from all across the country.