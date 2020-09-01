Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains arrive at his residence, last rites to be held today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 01: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's the mortal remains is being taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg. The former president passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Diplomatic missions, envoys of various countries condole Pranab Mukherjee's demise

The former president's last rites will be held today and his body will be laid in state at his official residence 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi where people will be allowed to pay their last homage following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Mukherjee's son Abhijit was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician, the Congress' troubleshooter through the decades who became India's youngest Finance minister when he was just 47 and also held the portfolios of External Affairs and Defence in the years that followed.

Country has lost one of its greatest leaders: Congress pays rich tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his grieving son said on Twitter.

As condolences poured in for India's 13th president, who served as the country's first citizen from 2012 to 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind described Mukherjee's demise as the passing of an era.