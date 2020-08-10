Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery for removal of clot, on ventilator support

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent successful brain surgery for removal of clot. He is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral R&R Hospital in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Prior to surgery, Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," the 84-year-old said in a tweet.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about Mukherjee's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi as well as several of his party colleagues, wished Mukherjee, who was a Congress leader for years, a speedy recovery.