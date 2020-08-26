Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters ‘slightly deranged’: Hospital

New Delhi, Aug 26: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and his renal function parameters have deteriorated since yesterday, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said.

"Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, said a statement from the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army''s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He developed a lung infection later and is being treated at the hospital. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.