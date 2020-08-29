YouTube
    Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve: Hospital

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, but his renal parameters have improved, the hospital said on Saturday.

    Pranab Mukherjee

    Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he remains haemodynamically stable and is being treated for lung infection.

    Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, under intensive care: Hospital

    A patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters -- blood pressure, heart and pulse rate -- are stable and normal, doctors say.

    Mukherjee was admitted to the Army''s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He later developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, the doctors said.

    "Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," a statement from the hospital said.

    The former President had also tested positive for COVID19 at the time of his admission.

    Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
    X