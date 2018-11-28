  • search

Pranab Mukherjee meets Ananth Kumar, Jaffer Sharief family in Bengaluru

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 28: Former President Pranab Mukherjee met the family of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee met the family of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar, earlier today in Bengaluru. Courtesy: ANI news
    Former President Pranab Mukherjee met the family of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar, earlier today in Bengaluru. Courtesy: ANI news

    Mukherjee visited Ananth Kumar's house, garlanded the photo of the late BJP leader and consoled Tejaswini Ananth Kumar.

    Also, Pranab Mukherjee met the family members of Jaffer Sharief and conveyed his condolences at Frazer Town. 

    CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning while he was getting into his car to offer Namaz on Friday when he collapsed. He was then taken to Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, where he was being treated until his death. He was 85.

    Sharief was preparing an Urdu translation of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's book titled 'India Wins Freedom'. The book was due to be launched on Wednesday by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 23:20 [IST]
