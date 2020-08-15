YouTube
    Pranab Mukherjee is being closely monitored, medical condition unchanged, says Hospital

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Army's (R&R) Hospital on Saturday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition remains unchanged. "His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the statement added.

      Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News

      Pranab Mukherjee

      Meanwhile, Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha took to Twitter and shared memories of the last year's Independence Day celebrations with her father. She also said her father never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day and hoped for him to do the same next year.

      Independence Day 2020: Day after testing COVID-19 negative Amit Shah hoists National Flag

      "In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," her tweet read.

      Recently, the former president underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday.

      Watch: ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

      On Friday, Sharmistha said that her father's condition remains critical but has not worsened.

      "Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads' condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light," she said.

      Saturday, August 15, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
