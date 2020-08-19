Pranab Mukherjee health update: 'Positive signs' of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

New Delhi, Aug 19: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has shown "positive signs of improvement" and and his vital parameters continue to remain under control, son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital last Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit Mukherjee, who is the son of the ex-president wrote,''With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !Folded hands.''

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.