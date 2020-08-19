YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pranab Mukherjee health update: 'Positive signs' of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has shown "positive signs of improvement" and and his vital parameters continue to remain under control, son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

    The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital last Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

    Pranab Mukherjee medical condition remains unchanged; son says he will be back soon

    Pranab Mukherjee health update: Positive signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

    Taking to Twitter, Abhijit Mukherjee, who is the son of the ex-president wrote,''With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !Folded hands.''

    Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

    More PRANAB MUKHERJEE News

    Read more about:

    pranab mukherjee coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X