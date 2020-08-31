Pranab Mukherjee had suffered head injury in an accident in 2007

New Delhi, Aug 31: Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 84. The veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive when he went to Army Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

A truck collided with the car of Mukherjee, then the external affairs minister, and he received deep head injuries at the night of April 7 in 2007.

Mukherjee was travelling from Murshidabad to Kolkata when his car was hit by an oncoming truck that skid off the road after one of the tires burst.

The pilot car and other vehicles had moved on ahead. The condition of the driver and security guard is reported to be serious.

The senior Congress leader was administered first aid and received 12 stitches at a hospital in Nakashipara in Bengal.

Mukherjee was first taken to a local health centre where he got stitches on his scalp and then was shifted to a government hospital at Krishnagar in West Bengal.

But as the hospital did not have CT scan and X-ray facilities, a gynaecologist and the owner of a nursing home got a call from district administration officials to get all the facilities ready as Mukherjee would be shifted to the nursing home.

The then Union minister was shifted to the nursing home under the supervision of a few doctors who came from the SSKM Hospital, a premier state-run facility in Kolkata.

"Although Mukherjee was suffering from pain, he was very calm and composed. He was also very humble. We got the tests done and found, fortunately, that there was no internal injury. Later, he was taken to Kolkata that night," the doctor said.

Then Mukherjee was airlifted from Kolkata to Delhi on a special plane and admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital for further treatment.