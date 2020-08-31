Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, weeks after a brain surgery after which he had developed complications. He was 84.

The 84-year old was admitted to hospital on 10 August for removal of a clot in the brain. He was operated upon but slipped into a coma.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

He had tested positive for covid-19 during his hospitalisation and is also being treated for renal infection.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence.

In his last stint in the government, he also shouldered such as responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.