YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, under intensive care: Hospital

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said in a medical bulletin on Friday that former president Pranab Mukherjee is "under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction".

    Pranab Mukherjee

    "He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said.

    A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters such as blood pressure, heart and pulse rate are stable and normal.

    Setting new global record, India registers new single-day spike of 77,266 COVID cases

    Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his home a day before. He has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

      Flight rules: Banned from flying if you remove mask & more news | Oneindia News

      It can be seen that Mukherjee's daughter and son - Congress leaders Sharmistha Mukherjee and Abhijit Mukherjee - regularly tweet updates on their father's health condition.

      Earlier, Abhijit Mukherjee had said his father was showing "positive signs of improvement". However, on August 19, his condition declined as he developed a lung infection. On August 20, his respiratory parameters had shown a slight improvement but he continued to remain on ventilator support.

      More PRANAB MUKHERJEE News

      Read more about:

      pranab mukherjee former president

      Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X