Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, under intensive care: Hospital

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said in a medical bulletin on Friday that former president Pranab Mukherjee is "under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction".

"He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters such as blood pressure, heart and pulse rate are stable and normal.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his home a day before. He has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It can be seen that Mukherjee's daughter and son - Congress leaders Sharmistha Mukherjee and Abhijit Mukherjee - regularly tweet updates on their father's health condition.

Earlier, Abhijit Mukherjee had said his father was showing "positive signs of improvement". However, on August 19, his condition declined as he developed a lung infection. On August 20, his respiratory parameters had shown a slight improvement but he continued to remain on ventilator support.