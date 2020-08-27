Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, remains haemodynamically stable

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Army's Research and Referral hospital, in a medical bulletin on Thursday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and is haemodynamically stable.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable."

According to doctors, the former president is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Pranab Mukherjee is undergoing treatment for lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).