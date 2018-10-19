Pramoda Devi's mother passes away; Jamboo Savari to go ahead

Mysore, Oct 19: Member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Pramoda Devi's mother Puttachinnammanni passed away due to age-related ailments early on Friday. She was 98.

The sudden demise may cast a shadow on the rituals undertaken by the erstwhile royal family as part of Vijayadashami celebrations.

Celebrations inside palace cancelled

Following the death of Puttachinnammanni celebrations inside the palace including Vajramushti Kaalaga, that marks the victory over evil has been cancelled. Sources at the palace say, the celebrations have been postponed to October 22.

A wrestling bout called 'Vajra Mushti Kalaga' was witnessed by Wadiyar - a rare form of wrestling where combatants (jettys) assault each other with clenched fists. Armed with spikes on their fingers, they fight until first blood, with the one who drew it emerging triumphant.

This was followed by the procession - complete with royal paraphernalia including palace elephants, camels, horses and cows - that ended at the Bhuvaneshwari temple inside the palace fort for the customary rituals or the Shammi Puja after which came the return procession equated with 'victory procession'.

Jamboo Savari to go ahead

However, the Jumboo Savari, however, is expected to be held as usual as it is organised by the Karnataka government.

To be flagged off by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the grand finale begins at the auspicious time in the afternoon with the Chief Minister invoking Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari and showering flowers on her idol replica in the 750-kg golden palanquin, astride caparisoned jumbo Arjuna at the gates of the palace.

The spectacular royal victory procession, which draws thousands of visitors to the streets of the city, later takes off and proceeds to the Bannimantap Gounds for the torch light parade at 7 p.m. after Governor Vajubhai Vala receives the guard of honour.

The royal family's adopted scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the chief guest at the main event (victory march) on Vijayadashami day, the final day of Dasara.