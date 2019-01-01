Prakash Raj takes political plunge, to contest Lok Sabha polls

  • search
    Bengaluru, Jan 1: Actor Prakash Raj will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

    "HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too..," he tweeted at the stroke of midnight.

    Soon after Raj announced his entry to politics, several netizens replied positively congratulating the actor and wishing him luck in the new phase.

    Raj has been a vocal critic of divisive politics and Modi government. In fact, the gruesome murder of his friend Gauri Lankesh made him a more outspoken critic against the current ruling dispensation.

    Also Read | Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    Recently, he was quoted as saying that PM Modi is an NRI when elections are not taking place. "He turns resident Indian during elections. When elections are over, he [Mr. Modi] goes back to foreign locations," Prakash Raj had said.

    The actor has also extended his support to several politicians including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his plans for a 'Federal Front', which would include a consortium of regional parties. In April this year, Prakash Raj was part of a meeting that included KCR and former PM Deve Gowda at the latter's home.

    The National award winning actor had previously claimed that Bollywood stopped offering roles after he started criticising the prime minister

    Prakash Raj had also actively campaigned during the Karnataka elections of 2018 and started trending questions under the hashtag 'just asking' (#justasking). Raj's foray into politics comes close on heels to that of other prominent south Indian actors such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

    With Prakash Raj taking the political plunge it remains to be seen how the Congress and the JD(S) will reach out to the actor.

