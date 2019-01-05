  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Prakash Raj to contest 2019 elections from Bengaluru Central

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 5: Actor Prakash Raj, who has decided to take a plunge into politics, will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate.

    Raj had on January 1 said that he will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate, but he had not revealed the seat from which he would contest.

    Actor Prakash Raj
    Actor Prakash Raj

    Today, the actor took to Twitter to reveal the seat from where he will contest the 2019 general elections.

    In Bengaluru Central, Raj could be up against BJP's PC Mohan, who had defeated the Congress candidate with over 40,000 votes in 2014. Mohan has held this seat since 2009 when Bangaluru central was carved out from Bengaluru north and south after the delimitation process.

    "#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too...," Raj tweeted today.

    Soon after Raj announced his entry to politics, several netizens replied positively congratulating the actor and wishing him luck in the new phase. Raj has been a vocal critic of divisive politics and Modi government. In fact, the gruesome murder of his friend Gauri Lankesh made him a more outspoken critic against the current ruling dispensation.

    [Prakash Raj takes political plunge, to contest Lok Sabha polls]

    The actor has also extended his support to several politicians including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his plans for a 'Federal Front', which would include a consortium of regional parties. In April this year, Prakash Raj was part of a meeting that included KCR and former PM Deve Gowda at the latter's home.

    Prakash Raj had also actively campaigned during the Karnataka elections of 2018 and started trending questions under the hashtag 'just asking' (#justasking). Raj's foray into politics comes close on heels to that of other prominent south Indian actors such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru prakash raj 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue