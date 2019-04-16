Prakash Raj campaigns in Bengaluru, says 'I'm fighting for the people, not against any party or lead

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj who is contesting from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate, on Tuesday said that he is contesting this election on behalf of the people and not against any political party or leader.

On the campaign trail on Tuesday, Raj said, "I'm not fighting against anyone.I'm fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In democracy, if you choose the right leader,people win,if you choose wrong leader,people lose."

'Need people like Prakash Raj in Parliament', says Arvind Kejriwal

He had earlier said that he will not join any party if he wins. Participating in an interaction jointly organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru and Bengaluru Reporters' Guild here, he said: "If I win the election, I will work for people and if I lose, I will make the elected representative work."

Raj, hailing from Karnataka, has been a continuous opponent of Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was constantly criticising the government through his social media handles.

He is contesting as an independent candidate in Bengaluru Central against PC Mohan of the BJP and Rizwan Arshad of Congress. Actor Vishal has expressed his support to Prakash Raj through a video.